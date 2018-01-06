 Deelokz – iSoulation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deelokz – iSoulation

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Alternative rapper, Deelokz follows up the release of the Vinyl Plays EP with the visuals to iSoulation, a video that hints about how harmful, demoralising and also creative solace can be. Shot and edited by RH Films, it is his second video from the Vinyl Plays project, Gramophone Music being the first. You can reach […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.