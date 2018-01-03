 Defection Of Atiku To PDP In Futility – Masari | Nigeria Today
Defection Of Atiku To PDP In Futility – Masari

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has described the recent defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as an exercise in futility. Masari made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Maiadua, Katsina State, yesterday. He said the defection […]

The post Defection Of Atiku To PDP In Futility – Masari appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

