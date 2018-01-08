Defection: PDP Vows to Recall Federal Lawmaker

By James Sowole in Akure



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State has said it will begin the process of recalling a federal lawmaker, Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

Akinfolarin, who is representing the Odigbo/ Ile Oluji /Okeigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP, defected to the APC in December 2017, with some of his supporters.

The plan to recall Akinfolarin was disclosed by the PDP National Vice Chairman, South-west, Mr. Eddy Olafeso, while speaking with journalists after the meeting of the leaders of the party in the Ondo South senatorial district, where Akinfolarin belongs.

Olafeso, who noted that the Ondo South senatorial district was the stronghold of the PDP in the state, said there was no going back in recalling the defected lawmaker, saying the party would begin the process soon.

“We are starting a process of recall for Akinfolarin who called all PDP leaders evil and that he has actually gone on a journey for political survival.

“We detest that. He took our sweat and blood, and walked away, and thinks he can pee on our heads? We are going to challenge him and recall him. He took the mandate of the people and walked away with it.

“To compare in terms of capacity and intellectualism, who can Mayowa compete with here among the people that are seated. He will hear from us, now that he says we are evil, we will make him the evil person.

“Whoever takes the sweat of other people and walked away with it, law of Karma is waiting at the corner for him,” he said.

Similarly, the party has sacked its chairman in the Ondo South senatorial district, Mr. Debo Ajimuda, for alleged ineptitude and appointed Mr. Tola Alabere to replace Ajimuda in acting capacity.

One of the leaders of the party in the district and first state PDP chairman, Dr. Jacob Gbakinro, alleged that the party in the district had been inactive for the past three years under the leadership of Ajimuda, saying there was the need for urgent repositioning of the party for strong political comeback.

