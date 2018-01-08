 Defence Headquarters gets new Director of Information | Nigeria Today
Defence Headquarters gets new Director of Information

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A new Director Defence Information has been appointed. He is Brigadier General John Agim. ​Agim replace​s​ Major General John Enenche who is now Commandant Army War College, Nigeria. Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Brigadier General Agim was Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations. ​A statement by Wing Commander O.O. Ademosu, noted […]

