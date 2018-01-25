 Defiant Koko says he won’t quit Eskom – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Defiant Koko says he won’t quit Eskom – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Defiant Koko says he won't quit Eskom
Eyewitness News
Koko told Parliament's Eskom inquiry on Wednesday night that he was being "hung out to dry" over state capture, and that he has not read the Public Protector's 'State of Capture' report. Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko testifying before the Eskom
'I Don't Know What You're Talking About' – Koko Dodges State Capture GrillingHuffPost South Africa

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.