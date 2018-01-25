Defiant Koko says he won’t quit Eskom – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Defiant Koko says he won't quit Eskom
Eyewitness News
Koko told Parliament's Eskom inquiry on Wednesday night that he was being "hung out to dry" over state capture, and that he has not read the Public Protector's 'State of Capture' report. Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko testifying before the Eskom …
'I Don't Know What You're Talking About' – Koko Dodges State Capture Grilling
