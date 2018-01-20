 Defiant legislators face uncertain future in House committees – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Defiant legislators face uncertain future in House committees – The Standard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Defiant legislators face uncertain future in House committees
Three legislators face uncertain future in House committees after MPs who elected them to take up various positions withdrew their support by writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly to formally declare they had since rescinded their decision

