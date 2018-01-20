Deji Adeyanju Drags President Buhari To Court Over The Appointment Of NIA, DG – Photos
Ardent president Muhammadu Buhari critic Adeyanju Deji, has dragged Mr. President to court over the appointment of current National Intelligence Agency, NIA Director General.
According to him,
I have dragged President Buhari to court over his appointment of NIA, DG. It is tribalism taken too far.The president didn’t comply with Federal Character as stipulated in Section 14 (3) of our constitution All security heads appointed by him are all from the same Northern Region. And not only North, they are all from Fulani descent.
See the court papers below…
