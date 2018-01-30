Deji Tinubu buried in Lagos

The late Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Commerce and Industry, Deji Tinubu, was buried on Tuesday at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Tinubu died last Thursday in Epe, Lagos.

The deceased was taking part in a novelty match put together by the state government as part of the retreat for the state executive council when he slumped and was rushed to the General Hospital in Epe for treatment.

He was confirmed dead at the hospital.

A funeral service was held for the deceased at the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Victoria Island.

The service was attended by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and members of the state executive council, among others.

