Deji Tinubu: Tributes Flood In As Ambode’s Aide Slumps, Dies During Football Game

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce, Deji Tinubu, is reported to have slumped and died.

According to reports doing the rounds on the internet, Deji, who was the former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, died late on Thursday during a novelty match in the Epe area of Lagos State.

At the recent Cabinet reshuffle by Ambode, he was redeployed to Commerce and Industry as Special Adviser before his death.

Tinubu was the Chairman, Lagos Sports Commission and Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports.

He was later made the Special Adviser on Sports alone after the sports commission chairman was given to another person by Ambode.

Tinubu was also the Director General, Lagos Sports Commission during the former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s tenure.

He was said to be playing football with other members of the State Executive Council after the end of the second day of the ongoing Retreat for Permanent Secretaries, directors and executives members late Thursday in Epe when he slumped and died.

Some sources said he suddenly shouted during the football match and then slumped and died.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in:

Good night DEJI TINUBU (5TH LEFT, EARLIER TODAY, BEFORE HIS SUDDEN DEATH)… Rest in Peace, dear Brother… pic.twitter.com/HvM1tDnjYK — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 25, 2018

Deji Tinubu is dead. Slumped while playing football this afternoon and died this evening. I am too sad and shocked right now. https://t.co/IlCjkY8FX7 — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) January 25, 2018

“He slump while playing football this evening at Retreat with Governor in Epe, took to the Charlet clinic but was later rushed to the General Hospital in EPE when condition didn’t improve…. unfortunately, we lost Uncle Deji Tinubu is gone.” Omg! Just like that?? — ‘funso BENSON (@dafunzee) January 25, 2018

The immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Deji Tinubu is dead. He reportedly slumped while playing football this afternoon and died this evening. Our prayers are with his family. May his gentle soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qZPSzZRhxc — Inside Mainland (@InsideMainland) January 25, 2018

Really shocked to hear about the passing of Deji Tinubu, he blessed morning radio with his knowledge of football. I cannot believe he has gone just like that, such cruel fate. Our condolences to his family and friends. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) January 25, 2018

I grew up listening to Deji Tinubu on Cool FM. 7:45am to 8am. This is a really sad news. May his soul Rest In Peace. This is shocking a news. Prayers to the loved ones he left behind. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 25, 2018

