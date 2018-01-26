Dele Momodu: My battle with Davido was bigger than fighting Abacha – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Dele Momodu: My battle with Davido was bigger than fighting Abacha
TheCable
Dele Momodu, Ovation publisher, says his two-year rift with singer Davido, while it lasted, was the biggest battle of his life. Momodu and the singer had reconciled during his annual Ovation Christmas carol after their falling out in December 2015. The …
“The Fight With Davido Was My Biggest Battle Ever” — Dele Momodu
Fighting with Davido was my biggest battle ever- Dele Momodu
Dele Momodu Has This To Say About His Battle With Davido
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!