Dele Momodu, Others React To Deji Tinubu’s Death On Twittter

By Kayode Ogundare:

Erstwhile Lagos State Sports Commission chairman and journalist Deji Tinubu is dead. He reportedly slumped and passed away at a novelty football match in Lagos on Thursday evening.

Until his death, Tinubu was the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce.

We bring you a collage of reactions by the Nigerian Football Federation and other prominent Nigerians on the passing of the consummate journalist and sports administrator.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Executive Committee member of the NFF, Mr. Deji Tinubu following his sudden demise last night. We are still in shock as we pray for the repose of his soul. #RIPDejiTinubu pic.twitter.com/b42LMrPu68 — The NFF (@thenff) January 26, 2018

Good night DEJI TINUBU (5TH LEFT, EARLIER TODAY, BEFORE HIS SUDDEN DEATH)… Rest in Peace, dear Brother… pic.twitter.com/HvM1tDnjYK — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 25, 2018

I was a huge fan of the late DEJI TINUBU (@dejitinubu).The only time I ever met him in person was on a flight to LAG from PHC in 2016 and he was quite pleasant. I missed a great chance of having a long conversation with him. His death is sad and shocking… RIP BOSS. pic.twitter.com/dKXxh5cf6y — PREMIUM TWEEP (@XANTAPLUS) January 26, 2018

Ambode’s Special Adviser, Deji Tinubu slumps, dies – Sesan Olufowobi The Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce, Deji Tinubu, is dead. It was gathered that Deji, who was the former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, died lat… https://t.co/n9fDdiGejO — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) January 26, 2018

I grew up listening to Deji Tinubu on Cool FM. 7:45am to 8am. This is a really sad news. May his soul Rest In Peace. This is shocking a news. Prayers to the loved ones he left behind. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 25, 2018

Really shocked to hear about the passing of Deji Tinubu, he blessed morning radio with his knowledge of football. I cannot believe he has gone just like that, such cruel fate. Our condolences to his family and friends. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) January 25, 2018

I DON’T EVER TYPE IN UPPER CASE BUT MY HEART IS HEAVY HEARING OF THE DEMISE OF MY DEAR BROTHER DEJI TINUBU… IT’S A RUDE SHOCK BUT GOD BE PRAISED IN ALL CIRCUMSTANCES…

BLESSED BE GOD ALMIGHTY, WHO KNOWS ALL AND IS ALL IN ALL#RestOnDT — Mozez Praiz (@Mpraiz) January 25, 2018

Deji Tinubu. I can’t deal. Seriously. I can’t RIP brother — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) January 25, 2018

You were a friend, brother and cherished pioneer member of Jeun S'Oke FC, our football fraternity. You blazed a bright, shining path across this earth. You were a man for all seasons. We will miss you, Deji Tinubu. Requescat in pace. pic.twitter.com/3Wu9wmUKEr — Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin (@muyiwag) January 26, 2018

You shone like a million stars, you moved the world of sport like an hurricane, your impact in Nigeria sport roar like a lion, your gentle smile was a food to the souls of many. I will miss your voice Deji Tinubu. You are the best and forever the best Deji. I will miss you.. pic.twitter.com/00ytOVtaqQ — BITTER TRUTH. (@Diamondifemi) January 26, 2018

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

