Delta APC chieftain, Anirah decamps to PDP

By Godwin Oghre

Sapele – Twenty four hours to the Delta state local government chairmanship election, the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa Thursday skipped official duties to receive former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Felix Anirah who formally dumped APC for the People Democratic Party (PDP), in Sapele, Sapele LGA of the state.

While receiving Chief Anirah into the PDP fold, the governor said he had to shelve all other official engagements to personally receive Anirah because of his political weight in the state, saying, “It is now that Chief Anirah got it right politically.”

Addressing the mammoth crowd of PDP faithful from all nooks and crannies of Sapele Local Government Area, after he was warmly received by the Governor as well as the Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sherriff Oborevwori, Delta State PDP Chairman, Barr Kingsley Esiso among other PDP Leaders, Anirah said, “My return to PDP is a pointer to the fact that Sapele is already a one party area.”

He explained that the move for his defection to PDP started three months ago when some key PDP Leaders whom he said he held in high regards came to him and told him to return to PDP.

He maintained further that prior to the official defection he has been receiving phone calls from Leaders of APC across the country asking him to shun any plan in that regard but said he was already there in PDP and nothing could stop him. While assuring the governor of a landslide victory in 2019, he also said that the victory of PDP on January 6, 2018 chairmanship election in Sapele LGA was certain.

Meanwhile, the state PDP chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso assured Chief Anirah that he (Anirah) was already a leader in the party, irrespective of the fact that he just decamped to the party.

