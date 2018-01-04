Delta APC chieftain, Felix Anirah defects to PDP
A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Felix Anirah has formally dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sapele, Sapele LGA of the state. Chief Anirah was received by governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who commended him for his move. “I had to shelve all other official engagements […]
Delta APC chieftain, Felix Anirah defects to PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!