Delta APC reiterates rejection of LGA elections

By Charles kumolu

The All Progressives Congress in Delta State Saturday reiterated its rejection of the just concluded Local government elections in the State Following the announcement of the results of the last two Local Government Areas by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), noting that the award of three wards victories to APC in Evwreni Ward 8 and Orogun Ward 5, both in Ughelli-North LGA and Abraka Ward 1 In Ethiope-East is an indication that the election was a sham

APC, in a statement signed by its State Chairman Prophet Jones Ode Erue, stated that “no valid elections took place in the 25 local government area of the State.

“We reject any purported victories awarded to APC in three wards of Evwreni, Orogun and Abraka. We also reject a ward victory earlier announced for APC in Onicha-Ugbo.

‘’ We renew our demand that the results should be cancelled and fresh elections that will be free, fair and credible be conducted.

“We hereby direct all affected Councilors not to present themselves for swearing-in, and where they have been sworn in, to immediately resign the positions.

“We will not be conned by DSIEC/PDP into validating the fake LGA elections by accepting its Greek gifts” he added.

