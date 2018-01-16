Delta community resolves succession tussle, elects new leadership

WARRI—AFTER two months of succession tussle, Kokodiagbene community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has installed a new executive to govern the oil host community.

The newly-elected leadership is chaired by immediate past Supervisory Councillor on Agriculture, Warri South-West LGA, Uyadonghan Powede, with Jackson Timiyan as General Secretary and Seyefa Brubor, Public Relations Officer, among other executives.

In an acceptance speech by Timiyan, the new community leaders promised an inclusive administration, saying “we sincerely appeal to all those who were in the race but couldn’t make it to, in the spirit of oneness and magnanimity, accept the outcome of the election and work with the new executives in achieving our lofty ideas and aspirations for the community.”

The ceremony, graced by sons and daughters of Kokodiagbene, was chaired by opinion leader in the community, Chief Jonathan Ari, immediate past community Chairman, Sheriff Mulade, Pa Thompson Sewei, Amasuowei of Kokodiagbene with the 30-elder electoral college.

The post Delta community resolves succession tussle, elects new leadership appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

