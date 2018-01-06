Delta council polls: Voters comply with government restriction order in Warri

There was almost full compliance in Warri and environs with the restriction of movement order by the Delta Government as the council polls began on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only very few persons and vehicles on special duties were seen on the ever busy major roads in Warri and environs.

However, there were security operatives stationed at strategic locations like the Refinery junction in Ekpan and Airport road to enforce compliance.

Though shops were not opened for businesses, traders of food items in Okere market in Warri South were selling to customers.

However, election materials started leaving the Delta Independent Electoral Commission’s (DESIEC) office in Warri South Local Government Area to the various wards and units as at 8:24 a.m.

The Electoral Officer in Warri South, Mr Tedeye Omagba, said the exercise had been very peaceful.

“You can see the presence of heavy security men around.

“The people have been very orderly and I assure you everything will end peacefully,” he said.

Also, Mr Kelly Otuedon, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Uvwie Local Government Area, said the party had done a lot of grassroots campaign to guarantee the party’s victory at the poll.

Otuedon, who is also the Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Security Matters, dismissed the claim that the party imposed candidates on the people in the council.

“We did not impose any candidate on the people, they chose their candidates and are ready to defend their choice today at the poll.

“So far the exercise has been so peaceful,” he said.

NAN reported that voting materials had not been evacuatef from the Uvwie Council as at 9:30 a.m.

The DESIEC office in Ughelli North has, however, been reportedly set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

