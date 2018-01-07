Delta LG Poll: PDP wins 22 LGAs, as DSIEC orders rerun in two councils
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State has won 22 out of the 25 local government councils where elections took place in the state on Saturday. According to punch report, The Chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Mike Ogbodu, who supervised the declaration of results in Asaba, the state capital on […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!