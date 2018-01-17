Delta LG polls: DSIEC ad-hoc staff was not killed —Family

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—FACTS have emerged that Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, ad-hoc staff, who was reportedly killed during last Saturday local government election in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state may have died as a result of ill-health.

The deceased, who was identified as Pastor Ufuoma Okatho until his death was a staff of Aniocha North council and a native of Emede in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Describing the sudden death of Pastor Okatho, who was 42 years old, as a big blow to the entire family, an uncle to the deceased, Mr. Independent Okatho, said his nephew died while distributing electoral materials at Ifeyinwa Primary School, Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North of the state during the council elections.

He said: “As I talk to you, we, as a family, are still very devastated with the sudden death of our son, Pastor Okatho. It is still like a dream to us. His death is a big blow to the family.”

