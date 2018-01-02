Delta LG polls: Patani APC candidate defects to PDP

By Perez Brisibe

PATANI—THE Vice-Chairmanship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Patani Local Government Area, for the January 6 Delta State council polls, Abel Trakruowei, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Trakruowei alongside hundreds of APC members including former vice-chairman of Patani council area, Charles Ebimobowei ditched their former party for the PDP during the PDP rally held across the 19 wards in the area.

Vice-chairman of the PDP in Delta South, Emmanuel Amagbaduba, who expressed joy on their decision to return to the PDP, assured them of equal treatment in the party, urging them to work assiduously for the success of the party come January 6.

Earlier, chairman of the party in the area, Godspower Asiuwhu, flanked by the party’s chairmanship candidate, Perez Omoun, promised to ensure the victory of the party beyond the January 6 council polls stressing that PDP members in Patani had resolved to return Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as governor in 2019.

Perez said: “Let us give Governor Okowa our support come 2019 so that he will complete the developmental projects in our local government area, especially the road linking Uduophori to Patani.”

