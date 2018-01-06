Delta LG polls: Presiding officer slumps, dies in Onicha-Ugbo

Reports reaching DAILY POST says the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission’s Presiding Officer slumped and died on Saturday at Onicha-Ugbo Community in Ika North Local Government Area, Delta State. It was learnt that the presiding officer, whose name is yet to be known, was trying to carry a consignment of electoral materials when he slumped […]

