Real spot on while Barcelona held to cup draw – Vanguard

Real spot on while Barcelona held to cup draw
Two penalties helped Real Madrid to a healthy 3-0 win in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey tie with second-tier Numancia on Thursday, while Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw as the La Liga giants rested their stars. Barcelona players. Gareth Bale was …
