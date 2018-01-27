Democratic Youth Congress Scores Sports Minister Low.

A group known as Democratic Youth Congress (DYC), has scored the minister of youth and sports Solomon Dalung, low for his inability to organise youth oriented programs for the youths in the country. National chairman of DYC, Kassim Mohammed Kassim, who made this known while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Lafia, berated the sports minister, […]

The post Democratic Youth Congress Scores Sports Minister Low. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

