 DEMOLITION: Former Ijaw leader tackles Presidency over remarks on Patience Jonathan | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Dapo Akinrefon

A former President of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr. Elvis Donkemezuo,  has  described the statement credited to the Presidency accusing former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, of controlling the Niger Delta Avengers as careless, adding that  the statement was an excuse to provoke the militant group to invade the Niger Delta..

Patience Jonathan

The former IYC President said such provocative statements were responsible for the crisis in the polity. He challenged the Presidency to come out with the facts rather than making unsubstantiated statement capable of heating the polity.

