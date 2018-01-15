Denmark to charge 1000 youths with spreading sex videos via Facebook – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Denmark to charge 1000 youths with spreading sex videos via Facebook
Telegraph.co.uk
More than 1,000 youths in Denmark could be charged with spreading child pornography after a video of two 15-year-olds having sex was circulated among youngsters on Facebook. Facebook received reports of two videos and an explicit photo from 2015 being …
Denmark charges 1000 with child porn for sharing sex videos
Denmark Facebook sex video: More than 1000 young people charged
Over 1000 young people charged in Denmark for sharing sex film
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!