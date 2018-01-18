Dept of Veterans Affairs Wants Industry to Propose Use Cases for Blockchain
The Department of Veterans Affairs will consider any blockchain use cases that can help solve its problems, its CTO said Tuesday.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!