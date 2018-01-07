Desabre impressed with Cranes attitude in 1-1 draw with Guinea

Uganda Cranes 1 Guinea 1

Rabat, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre is impressed with the attitude of his team despite a 1-1 draw in a CHAN 2018 friendly match against Guinea.

Nelson Senkatuka put Uganda level after Camara Saidouba Bissiri had put Guinea in the game played in biting cold at the FUS Stade Molay E Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

“Our second half wasn’t the best in the opening 20 minutes but we changed the strategy and system to 4-4-2. From then on the game was so open to both sides. I liked the attitude, mentality and character of the team. This game has given me chance assess players further which allows me to make a choice on the squad and line up,” Desabre told FUFA.CO.UG after the game.

Cranes have one more practice game against Congo on Tuesday still in Rabat before travelling to Marakesh.

With Ismail Watenga set to miss out the opening fixture against Zambia, KCCA FC shot stopper Benjamin Ochan’s experience will come in handy for the team. He started and played the entire game.

Nicholas Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awanyi and skipper Bernard Muwang were in charge of the back four. Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Saddam Juma, Allan Kyambadde and Derrick Nsibambi are the other players who completed the starting line-up.

Second half substitutes Shaban Muhammad, Senkatuka and Paul Mucureezi never gave Guinean backline any chance to rest. Their sheer speed and skill resulted into a goal for Nelson to tap in off Mucureezi’s assist.

Saturday’s game in Rabat will be followed by another against Congo, before real action starts next week. At CHAN 2018, Uganda Cranes is in group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia.

Uganda opens their CHAN campaign against Zambia on January 14 in Marrakech, before taking on Nambia four days later and finally Ivory Coast on January 22.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Desabre impressed with Cranes attitude in 1-1 draw with Guinea appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

