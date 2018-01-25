 “Desist from giving my men alcohol,” — Police commissioner warns Lagosians | Nigeria Today
“Desist from giving my men alcohol,” — Police commissioner warns Lagosians

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command,CP Edgal Imohimi, has appealed to Lagosians to desist from offering or giving alcoholic drinks to policemen in Lagos state command. . The appeal became necessary in view of the misconduct of some policemen after consumption of all kinds free alcoholic beverages given to them by friends, party makers […]

