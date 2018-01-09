”Destroy & Pay” – Governor Obiano Warns Fulani Herdsmen

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has warned cattle herders in the state to desist from carrying dangerous weapons. Obiano said he would not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law on any cattle herder found carrying dangerous weapons. The governor who addressed indigenes of the state during a reception organised in his […]

The post ”Destroy & Pay” – Governor Obiano Warns Fulani Herdsmen appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

