 ”Destroy & Pay” – Governor Obiano Warns Fulani Herdsmen | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has warned cattle herders in the state to desist from carrying dangerous weapons. Obiano said he would not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law on any cattle herder found carrying dangerous weapons. The governor who addressed indigenes of the state during a reception organised in his […]

