 Detained Vietnamese tycoon used fake passport to enter Singapore, issued with Order for Removal – The Straits Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Detained Vietnamese tycoon used fake passport to enter Singapore, issued with Order for Removal – The Straits Times

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Straits Times

Detained Vietnamese tycoon used fake passport to enter Singapore, issued with Order for Removal
The Straits Times
SINGAPORE – The Vietnamese property magnate who was arrested for immigration offences last Thursday (Dec 28) had entered Singapore using a Vietnamese passport that did not bear his name, The Straits Times has learnt. The Vietnamese government informed
Singapore Orders Removal of Fugitive Vietnamese Tycoon: LetterU.S. News & World Report
Fugitive Vietnam agent concerned for his safety if sent homeThe Sun Daily
Fugitive Vietnamese tycoon remains in Singapore, lawyer saysChannel NewsAsia
Independent Newspapers Limited
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.