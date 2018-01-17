Dethroned Teen Queen Tenders Apology, Shares Covered Up Photos – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Dethroned Teen Queen Tenders Apology, Shares Covered Up Photos
Abasiodiong Eno Inyang, the winner of the 2017 Queen of Akwa Ibom Teenagers Forum, has tendered an apology letter after she was dethroned for releasing indecent pictures to celebrate her birthday. In the apology letter she posted on her Facebook page …
