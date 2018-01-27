Diabate’s debut double helps Leicester into FA Cup last 16

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Fousseni Diabate scored twice on his Leicester City debut as the Foxes cruised to a 5-1 win at Peterborough United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Any hopes third-tier Peterborough might create an upset lasted all of nine minutes, with Diabate’s opening goal followed by two more from Kelechi Iheanacho that gave the Foxes a 3-0 lead at half-time.

“From start to finish a tremendous performance from Leicester” Foxes legend, Steve Walsh shared his full-time thoughts on LCFC Radio Listen to live post-match reaction on https://t.co/RY4JEGCsE7 now. pic.twitter.com/OKWbb4KPlR — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2018

Peterborough’s Andrew Hughes pulled one back in the 58th minute but it was no more than a consolation.

Diabate, who arrived at the King Power Stadium from French Ligue 2 club Gazelec Ajaccio earlier this month, scored his second and Leicester’s fourth in the 87th minute before Wilfred Ndidi made it 5-1 in stoppage-time.

But for the debutant’s star showing, Nigeria international Iheanacho would have taken the headlines.

“It’s a lovely competition to play in. It was a good team performance,” Iheanacho told BT Sport.

“I have been waiting for an opportunity to take my chance and this was it.”

Iheanacho and Diabate combined to break the deadlock, the former’s pass allowing the 22-year-old to run into the box before finishing with his left foot.

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho curled in Leicester’s second and made it 3-0 when he volleyed home a Christian Fuchs cross.

Hughes scored from a corner as Leicester conceded their first goal of 2018 but that was merely a blip, Diabate making it 4-1 before Ndidi scored with the last kick of the match.

Peterborough may have bowed out, but several lower league clubs remain involved in the tournament.

#lcfc midfielder Harvey Barnes talks to LCFC TV after the Foxes 5-1 victory over Peterborough United in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday. You can watch the full interview here https://t.co/fNJCIwrGOd #PetLei pic.twitter.com/k7ZGZRs6lR — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2018

They include fourth-tier Newport County, who will hope the ‘Magic of the FA Cup’ comes to Rodney Parade when they welcome eight-times winners Tottenham Hotspur to south Wales later on Saturday.

Meanwhile Liverpool will look to reach the last 16 at the expense of West Bromwich Albion in an all-Premier League clash at Anfield with Southampton and Watford meeting at St Mary’s.

Chelsea face Newcastle in another all-Premier League clash on Sunday when league leaders Manchester City continue their bid for an unprecedented ‘quadruple’ of major trophies (Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League) away to second-tier Cardiff.

The post Diabate's debut double helps Leicester into FA Cup last 16 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

