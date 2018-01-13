 Diana and Dodi statue to leave Harrods – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diana and Dodi statue to leave Harrods – BBC News

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BBC News

Diana and Dodi statue to leave Harrods
BBC News
A bronze statue of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed is to be removed from the luxury department store, Harrods. It will be returned to the west London store's former owner and father of Dodi, Mohamed Al Fayed, who commissioned the memorial after the
London store Harrods to remove Diana statueCitizen
Princess Diana statue being axed so Harrods can woo royalsInternational Business Times UK
Harrods to return Diana and Dodi statue to Mohamed al FayedTelegraph.co.uk
Metro –New Zealand Herald –The Times –Luxora Leader
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.