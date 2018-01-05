Dickson: It’s a shame Buhari is not in charge of National Security

The governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has accused APC leaders of exploiting the inability of the president to personally handle national security to breach national peace and security.

The governor disclose this in a statement signed by his spokesperson Francis Agbo.

The governor lamented a situation where some APC leaders uses the name of the president to blackmail security agencies and protect criminals. He said he personally alert president Buhari of a criminal situation in Bayelsa State but there has not been any decisive action from the president or the federal government in view of his report. He said instead of the federal government prosecuting the criminals, they beefed up security around them

“These APC leaders exploit the fact that Mr President is not personally involved in the handling of national security to breach national peace and security,” He said.

“So they take advantage of the president’s attitude and the dysfunctional Nigeria state to intimidate and blackmail security agencies for their selfish interest and in the process, endanger the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

“These APC leaders use the name of the president to sponsor criminals to unleash savage violence on innocent citizens.

“Their aim is to cause panic and force us to align with them. A case in point is in Bayelsa state where some APC leaders hide under the protection of the federal government to stockpile arms and ammunition to maim and kill innocent citizens just to instill fear in them.

“I personally reported the situation in Bayelsa to Buhari but there has not been any decisive action from him or the federal government.

“Instead of prosecuting these criminals, the federal government has beefed up security around them. The politicisation of national security must stop for there can be no country without security!”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

