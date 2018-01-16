Dickson vows to expose politicians arming criminals

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has restated his determination to name and shame politicians who are arming and supporting criminal elements in the society.

Dickson stated this at the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Yenagoa.

Commending the gallantry of the security personnel and their contribution to peace, security and development, he lamented that some political leaders were engrossed in compromising security in the state.

Dickson charged the leaders of the various security outfits to show the requisite courage and professionalism to take decisive measures to enforce security in accordance with the express stipulations of the constitution.

He said: “I call for robust partnership. In this state, I will continue to kick against political leaders who use advantaged political position to compromise national and state security instead of supporting security and stability in our communities.”

The post Dickson vows to expose politicians arming criminals appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

