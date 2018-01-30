Dieback Disease could cost Nigeria’s Southwest 750 tons of Cocoa Loss – Naija247news
Dieback Disease could cost Nigeria's Southwest 750 tons of Cocoa Loss
Cocoa farms in southwestern Nigeria, the country's main growing region, have been bit by outbreaks of a fungal disease identified as dieback, which causes plants to wither and die. “The trees are drying off from their tops and progressively through the …
