Diego Costa sent off after scoring on second Atletico Madrid La Liga debut – Goal.com

Diego Costa sent off after scoring on second Atletico Madrid La Liga debut
Diego Costa's return to La Liga action with Atletico Madrid proved to be bittersweet as the striker was sent off immediately after finding the net. The former Chelsea striker tapped home from close range to put Diego Simeone's men 2-0 up with 68 …
