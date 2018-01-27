Dino Melaye Releases New Song (Video)

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye released a new song with a video session abusing Kogi State Governor, Yaya Bello. The live video was performed inside his room.

In the video, he sang in yoruba which means “What else will Yaya say? After catching him in the act”

Enjoy the new video from Melaye below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

