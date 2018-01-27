Dino Melaye says Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello will soon go to Prison | WATCH

Senator representing the Kogi West District, Dino Melaye, has accused the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of electoral fraud. Melaye, in a video shared on his Instagram, reacted to Bello’s comments that several members of the National Assembly will fail to return in 2019. Melaye said Bello had no right to say so as he’s guilty of […]

The post Dino Melaye says Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello will soon go to Prison | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

