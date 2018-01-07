 Dino Sporting Club searches for young Okochas, Kanus – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Sporting Club searches for young Okochas, Kanus – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Dino Sporting Club searches for young Okochas, Kanus
Vanguard
Thousands of young and talented players will be screened by Dino Sporting Club in its search for football talents in the mould of Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu. The event is billed for January 15-18 at the the Legacy pitch of the National

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.