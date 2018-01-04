Disband ‘foolish’ NTSA for not protecting Kenyans, Haki Africa tells Uhuru – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Disband 'foolish' NTSA for not protecting Kenyans, Haki Africa tells Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta should disband the "foolish" NTSA because it has failed to protect Kenyans on roads, rights group Haki Africa has said. The lobby has joined a growing list of disgruntled stakeholders who say the authority should be blamed for …
