Disgraced US Olympics Doctor Jailed for 175 Years

Ex-US Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years following testimony from over 160 women who accuse him of abuse.

“I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days,” Nassar turned and told his victims in the courtroom.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault against girls and young women, including Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aqualina told Nassar during the sentencing he will “be in darkness the rest of his life”.

She added that she would not send her dogs to the former sports doctor.

“As much as it was my honour and privilege to hear the sister survivors, it was my honour and privilege to sentence you. Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” she said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Disgraced US Olympics Doctor Jailed for 175 Years appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

