Ditch the cart and look at the Garmin Approach X10 to see the whole golf course

If improving your golf game was one of your 2018 resolutions, Garmin is here to help. The latest wearable to join the Garmin family is the Approach X10, a band that comes loaded with data for more than 41,000 courses.

The post Ditch the cart and look at the Garmin Approach X10 to see the whole golf course appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

