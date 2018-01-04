DJ Black Coffee gets a residency at Luxury Resort in Vegas 👏🏾

South Africa’s top disc jockey, DJ Black Coffee has hit the ground running this 2018. Just yesterday, he was announced in the line-up for the prestigious Coachella Festival and he has now announced that has gotten a residency at luxury Vegas resort – Wynn Las Vegas. The veteran disc jockey shared the news on his Instagram page. […]

The post DJ Black Coffee gets a residency at Luxury Resort in Vegas 👏🏾 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

