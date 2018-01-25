DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage

DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage YBNL Disk jockey “DJ Enimoney” recruits street music champ “Slimcase“, rapper “Reminisce” and the queen of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty “Tiwa Savage” on a Sarz produced tune “Diet“. This is for the streets! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD ON ITUNES

