 DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage
DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage

Posted on Jan 25, 2018

DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage YBNL Disk jockey “DJ Enimoney” recruits street music champ “Slimcase“, rapper “Reminisce” and the queen of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty “Tiwa Savage” on a Sarz produced tune “Diet“. This is for the streets! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD ON ITUNES

