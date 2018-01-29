 DJ Holup – Ah Blem Blem Mix Ft. Timaya, King Perryy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Holup – Ah Blem Blem Mix Ft. Timaya, King Perryy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

DJ Holup – Ah Blem Blem Mix Ft. Timaya, King Perryy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More International disc jockey “DJ Holup” creates magic in new mixtape coined “Ah Blem Blem” which happens to be Timaya‘s latest and trending new number. Check out the track list below; 1. Timaya – Ah Blem Blem 2. Tekno – […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.