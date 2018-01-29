DJ Holup – Ah Blem Blem Mix Ft. Timaya, King Perryy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More
DJ Holup – Ah Blem Blem Mix Ft. Timaya, King Perryy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More International disc jockey “DJ Holup” creates magic in new mixtape coined “Ah Blem Blem” which happens to be Timaya‘s latest and trending new number. Check out the track list below; 1. Timaya – Ah Blem Blem 2. Tekno – […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!