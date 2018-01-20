DJ Spinall Starts 2018 on the Cover of Simple Magazine

Disc Jockey, DJ Spinall is the latest superstar to feature on Simple Magazine‘s first issue of 2018.

Speaking to the magazine, the star DJ opens up on his success in 2017, his journey getting here and his inability to even stop himself from doing big things. Simple also featured UK-based Nigerian filmmaker, Niyi Towolawi, a software geek cum filmmaker, who has made relentless strides behind the scene to put Nigerian and, indeed, African film industry on the spotlight.

The magazine also caught up with urban visual artist and celebrity photographer, Amazing Klef, to discuss his well-documented visual wizardry.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

