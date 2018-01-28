 Djinee – Find You (Nwanyi Oma) | Nigeria Today
Djinee – Find You (Nwanyi Oma)

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigeria’s foremost award winning vocalist and African troubadour is back with another big bang! DJINEE, who serenaded our ears with wonderful hit singles such as Ego, I no dey shame, Overkilling, Lade and Shout out to My Lover.debuts his brand new single today titled – Find You (Nwanyi Oma) “Find You” is a lover’s melody […]

