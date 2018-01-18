 Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils | Nigeria Today
Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports

Six-times champion Novak Djokovic survived the Rod Laver Arena furnace to reach the third round of the Australian Open, with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory over Gael Monfils on Thursday. With temperatures peaking at 39.9 degrees Celsius and reports of 69 degrees being measured on the court surface, Djokovic recovered from a woeful start […]

The post Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

