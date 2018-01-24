 Dlamini says ‘work streams’ appointed themselves – Mail & Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dlamini says ‘work streams’ appointed themselves – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Dlamini says 'work streams' appointed themselves
Mail & Guardian
Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini on Wednesday refused to take sole responsibility for the appointment of controversial “work streams” to do work for the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), to the point of implying that they had appointed
Dlamini lashes Magwaza evidence into social grant debacleCitizen
Dlamini bypassed me completely‚ claims former SASSA chiefSowetanLIVE Sunday Wolrd
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Bathabile in the hot seat at inquiryEyewitness News
Times LIVE –AllAfrica.com
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.