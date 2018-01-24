Dlamini says ‘work streams’ appointed themselves – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Dlamini says 'work streams' appointed themselves
Mail & Guardian
Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini on Wednesday refused to take sole responsibility for the appointment of controversial “work streams” to do work for the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), to the point of implying that they had appointed …
Dlamini lashes Magwaza evidence into social grant debacle
Dlamini bypassed me completely‚ claims former SASSA chief
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Bathabile in the hot seat at inquiry
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!