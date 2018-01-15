DNA of Man Who Died in 1827 Recreated Without His Remains – Futurism
DNA of Man Who Died in 1827 Recreated Without His Remains
Recreating a deceased person or animal's DNA has required that DNA be extracted from the remains of the individual, but a new study has shown that may not be the only way. The DNA of a man who died nearly 200 years ago has been recreated from his …
Geneticists reconstruct the DNA of a slave born into a Dutch colony in the Caribbean who escaped to Iceland – even …
